ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 2.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89. 4,465,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 29,856,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 168,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

