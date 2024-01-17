Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 24.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.74) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Prudential Stock Down 3.2 %

PUK opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.