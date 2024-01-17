Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

