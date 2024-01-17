Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.86 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

