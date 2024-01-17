Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Boosted by Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COOP opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

