Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.30 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $234.77 on Monday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.