Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.