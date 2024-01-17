Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HQY stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 215.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

