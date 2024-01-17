Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

