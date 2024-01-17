Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Danaher Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.20. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

