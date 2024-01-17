QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

