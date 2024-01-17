QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

