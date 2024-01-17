QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.61. 1,778,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,945. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

