QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55,624.36

QUASA (QUA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. QUASA has a market cap of $55,624.36 and approximately $78.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00051088 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $40.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

