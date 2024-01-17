QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $14.03. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 47,200 shares changing hands.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 76,352 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

