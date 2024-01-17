R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Up 2.7%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.64. 343,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,811,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.