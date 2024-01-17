Ready Capital Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

