Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2,693.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,821. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

