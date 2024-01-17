Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.43

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.43 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70.36 ($0.90). Record shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.92), with a volume of 165,062 shares traded.

Record Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.23. The company has a market capitalization of £135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Record Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

