Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.