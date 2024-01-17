Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.