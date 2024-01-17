Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 354.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $940.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $849.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $940.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

