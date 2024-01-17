Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

