Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.01. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 28,400 shares trading hands.
Research Frontiers Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 308.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Research Frontiers
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.