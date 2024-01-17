Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.01. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 28,400 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 308.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.