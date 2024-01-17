Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires Shares of 5,999 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,943. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $105.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

