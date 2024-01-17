Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 2,813 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.56. 3,083,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.64.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
