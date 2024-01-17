Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 1,000,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,758. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

