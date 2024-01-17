Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. 1,578,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,277. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.