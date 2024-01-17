Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 2.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 21,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.