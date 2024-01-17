Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 2.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 21,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
