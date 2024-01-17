Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.88. 1,788,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $301.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

