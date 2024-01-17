Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

