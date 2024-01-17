Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,857 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

