Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 2,662 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,713,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

EEMA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,849. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $392.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.172 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

