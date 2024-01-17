Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 2,662 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,713,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
EEMA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,849. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $392.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.