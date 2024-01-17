Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 480 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. 708,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

