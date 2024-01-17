Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 675 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,672. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

