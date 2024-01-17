Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 2,526,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,041. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

