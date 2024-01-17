Reviewing Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and Input Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods -1.23% 2.51% 1.31% Input Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tyson Foods and Input Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 2 5 1 0 1.88 Input Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tyson Foods currently has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Input Capital.

63.7% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Input Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyson Foods and Input Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $52.88 billion 0.37 -$648.00 million ($1.89) -28.90 Input Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -59.44

Input Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tyson Foods. Input Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyson Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Input Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Input Capital

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

