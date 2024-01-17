Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Richardson Electronics worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,993 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

