Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $29,728.59 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018902 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,667.15 or 1.00029978 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00251339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011554 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00176926 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,817.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

