Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

