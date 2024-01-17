Rocket Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

RKT opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rocket Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Rocket Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

