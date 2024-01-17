RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

RPM International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

