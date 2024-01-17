RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
