RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

