RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $136.29 million and approximately $111,528.50 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $42,567.49 or 0.99766741 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,673.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00161910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.96 or 0.00576471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00062090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.00368173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00190655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.64825834 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,790.30364313 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $90,717.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.