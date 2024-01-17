Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of R stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. 23,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,226. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

