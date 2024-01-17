Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.060-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.070-2.100 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

