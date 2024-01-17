Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.86

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00130701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86205736 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

