Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Saia makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.35% of Saia worth $143,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $65,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.34. 62,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.93 and its 200-day moving average is $406.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $227.33 and a one year high of $461.92.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

