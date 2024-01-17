Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 1.4 %

IOT opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,819,854 shares of company stock worth $56,259,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.