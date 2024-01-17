Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $27.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SAR. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.