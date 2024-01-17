Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHZ opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

